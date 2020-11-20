78 Army Veterans Issue Statement On AgustaWestland Scam: 'No Compromise On Natl Security'

In the light of the AgustaWestland defence scam involving corruption in the procurement of crucial choppers for defence purposes, veteran officers of the Armed Forces of India have issued a strong statement opining that the corruption scam cannot be simply viewed as just a matter of corruption, but should be considered within the wider ambit of anti-national activities that pose a threat to national security as the defence equipment are a critical factor in protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Corruption in defence deals not only results in higher cost being paid by the nation for the equipment so procured, but also potentially could result in weapons and equipment being purchased may not fulfil the optimum needs of the Armed Forces. A prime reason for corruption in defence deals has been the delay in prosecuting those responsible for playing with the security, sovereignty and integrity of the nation. While corruption in any field is reprehensible, the impact of corruption in the defence sector could seriously compromise the nation's security, sovereignty and territorial integrity. This cannot be viewed as simply a matter of corruption but must be considered in the wider ambit of anti-national activities, at par with other acts such as terrorism," excerpt from the statement says.

The Veterans called for a "focused investigation with special fast track courts" while dealing with corruption in defence deals. The Veterans also demanded those found guilty of the corruption in defence deals be brought to book regardless of their party affiliations, to set a precedent for future.

"It is important that an example be made of all those found guilty of taking bribes in the AugustaWestland case, so that it has both a deterrent effect as also serve as a precedent for dealing with similar cases in future. This should include, besides the middleman involved, all those who have taken bribes in the Government, as also all those politicians, and their kin, regardless of the party they belong to, who have either directly benefitted from such corruption or who have facilitated the unethical practices for any reason," the Veterans said.

AgustaWestland scam

The Congress-led UPA government in 2010 signed the contract worth Rs 3,600 crores to procure 12 AgustaWestland AW101 helicopters. It was alleged that bribes were paid to middlemen and even politicians in the procurement.

The scam was first unearthed in Italy when the CEO of AgustaWestland Bruno Spagnolini was arrested by Italian authorities on charges the company bribed middlemen to secure the deal with the Indian Air Force (IAF). In 2013, an investigation began into allegations of bribery and corruption involving several senior officials and the helicopter manufacturer AgustaWestland.

READ | AgustaWestland Scam: Kamal Nath's Sons Named, Money Trail Now Under ED Scanner

READ | BJP Highlights Congress' Involvement In AgustaWestland Scam, Asks Gandhis To Break Silence

Kamal Nath's son under ED scanner

The Enforcement Directorate on November 17 unearthed the alleged involvement of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's sons- Bakul Nath and Nakul Nath in the high-profile case. As per ED probe, his sons were beneficiaries of a firm that received 14.2 million USD as kickbacks in connection with the case. Additionally, Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri also received kickbacks to the tune of USD 1 million. Accused Rajeev Saxena, who was deported from Dubai in connection with the case, is also said to have come forward with the names of other Congress leaders, which are yet to be looked into.

READ | Union Law Minister Slams Cong Over AgustaWestland Scam; Says 'no Work Without Kickbacks'

READ | AgustaWestland Case: 15 Accused Including Christian Michel Named In CBI Chargesheet

Here's the full statement by Veteran officers of Armed Forces of India: