'Could've Been Done Easily': PM Modi Recounts Congress' Lethargy Toward Welfare Of Tribals

Launching multiple attacks on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Rajya Sabha address brought up a multitude of subjects where the grand old party could have worked better during their tenure but did not. One such example is working towards the welfare of tribals which PM Modi shared by highlighting the Forest Rights Act.

"From India's independence to our arrival in 2014, the Adivasi families were given 14 lakh land leases. In the last seven-eight years, we gave seven lakh new land leases. Before our government, 23,000 community leases were given. After our arrival, more than 80,000 leases have been granted", the PM said.

"If they had done any work instead of playing with the emotions of the tribals, I wouldn't have to work so hard. And this work could have been done easily, but it wasn't their priority", he added.

The Forest Rights Act PM Modi referred to recognizes the rights of the forest-dwelling tribal communities and other traditional forest dwellers to forest resources, on which these communities were dependent for a variety of needs, including livelihood, habitation and other socio-cultural needs. Its objective is to undo the historical injustice that occurred to the forest-dwelling communities, to ensure their land tenure, livelihood and food security and strengthen the conservation regime of the forests.