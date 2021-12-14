Counter-Drone System Developed By DRDO In India To Detect And Eliminate Aerial Threats

In another boost to India's Defence system, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have now developed a counter-drone system for detection, deterrence and destruction of incoming drones. The newly developed counter-drone system will enable mitigation of the impact of drones posing a threat to national security. The new system has been handed over to the armed forces by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The DRDO has developed a new counter-drone system for the enhancement of areal security. The drone system has been on trial at several locations for the past few months. Today, the defence minister has finally introduced the anti-drone system and handed it over to the chiefs for deployment at various locations. The drone system made by the DRDO as part of the government’s Make in India initiative is modern and efficient in terms of its capabilities and range.

The newly developed drone also comes as a power statement as it replaces the drone system the government had acquired from other countries. The anti-drone system is part of India’s focus on the indigenisation of defence products. The DRDO recently tested several other systems and defence products which were also introduced by the defence ministry.

India tests long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo

India on Monday successfully test-fired a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) off the coast of Balasore in Odisha. As per the statement of the Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO, the SMART system will help India enhance its anti-submarine warfare capability. The successful test-firing of the mission was monitored by tracking stations (radars, electro-optical systems) along the coast and the telemetry stations including down range ships.

"The system has been designed to enhance Anti-submarine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo," the DRDO said.

Earlier on December 8, the DRDO had informed of the successful testing of an air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur off the Odisha coast. The missile was test-fired from supersonic fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30 MK-I. Describing the launch as 'a major milestone' in the BrahMos development, the DRDO said that it was now ready for production in the country.

