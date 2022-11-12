Counterfeit Fertilisers Seized After Raid On Micro-nutrient Manufacturing Unit In Lakhimpur Kheri

A private factory licensed to manufacture micro-nutrients has been found making counterfeit chemical fertilisers in violation of its licence, a senior official said here on Saturday.

Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh ordered to seal the factory which was found to be indulged in trading of counterfeit fertilizers and illegal storage of chemical fertilizers.

On the instructions of Singh, district agriculture officer Arvind Kumar Chaudhary lodged a complaint with Lakhimpur Kotwali police station in which he named Ritik Gupta, who was licensed to manufacture only micro nutrients and another Manish Kumar Gupta, and asked to lodge an FIR under appropriate sections of the Essential Commodities Act 1955 and the Fertilizer Control Order 1985.

Chaudhary told media that after the seizure of illegal stock of fertilizers and packing material, the factory with all its seven godowns had been sealed and a complaint against the errants had been lodged with police for thorough investigation into the case.

Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising Subdivisional Magistrate Shriddha Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh and District Agriculture Officer Arvind Kumar Chaudhary raided the premises of Govind Industries in the district's Rajapur Industrial Area on Friday.

During the raids, it was found that the owners were manufacturing counterfeit fertilisers in violation of their licence, the official said.

The team also seized packing and sewing machines, and empty bags bearing the names of big fertiliser companies.

District Magistrate Singh said the factory was violating the Fertilizer Control Order and the Essential Commodities Act and stringent action would be initiated against the owners.

"Govind Industries was licensed to manufacture micro-nutrients only and not sell chemical fertilisers," agriculture officer Chaudhary said.

"Recovery of chemical fertilisers from its godown was a violation of the licence conditions and appropriate legal action is being taken," he added.

Several persons engaged in unloading and packing the fertilisers have been detained for interrogation. However, the factory owner could not be nabbed, the officials said.

Recovery of empty bags bearing the names of reputable brands, packing material, wrappers and sewing machines indicated that the factory was manufacturing counterfeit chemical fertiliser and selling it under the name of these companies.

Singh said a notice announcing the closure of the unit from October 21 to November 20 was found pasted on the factory gate.

"However, when the raiding team entered the premises, several people were found packing fertilisers," he added.