Counterfeit notes with Rs 3.4L face value seized in R'than; 2 held

Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with counterfeit currency notes with a face value of Rs 3.48 lakh and a note printing equipment in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said Monday.

Chittorgarh superintendent of police Preeti Jain identified the accused as Kishan Dan Charan and Sonu Goswami She said they were apprehended following a raid on a house in Mandla village. PTI AG CJ CJ

