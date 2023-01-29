Countries In South And Developing World Are Feeling Pain; India Should Stand For Them: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said counties in the south and the developing world are feeling the pain and India must stand for them while most of the developed nations are looking only at their concerns.

He was speaking at the launch of 'Bharat Marg', the Marathi translation of his book 'The India Way', in Pune.

"Today, the developing world, the south is feeling the pain. The south is seeing food shortage, the south is seeing fuel shortage and sometimes they cannot afford things. So somebody should speak up for them," he said.

Jaishankar said most of the developed countries are only looking at their concerns and that is why Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has decided that we (India) must take this responsibility.

"Our G20 must be G20 for the whole world. We must stand for the south," he said.

"When I say 'we need to stand for the south' it is not just for the sake of saying it but do it through actions. We decided to meet with them. For two days, five-six ministers and the Prime Minister himself took a whole day to meet our counterparts and we consulted more than 120 countries," he added.

