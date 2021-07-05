"Country Completely Safe, Army Prepared To Face Any Challenge": Defence Min Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the country is "completely safe" and the Indian Army has the power to face any challenges that come on its way.

"We want to assure the countrymen that the country is completely safe. Whatever challenges come, our Army has the power to face it," Singh said while speaking on a recent attack at Jammu air base.

Singh also told the media that the basis of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) politics is justice and humanity. "The BJP never did politics on the basis of caste and religion," he said.

Jammu Drone Attack: What Happened?

Two explosives-laden drones crashed into the Jammu Indian Air Force (IAF) on June 27. The blasts took place within a gap of five minutes, first one at 1.37 am, while the second at 1.43 am. In the attack, two IAF personnel suffered minor injuries.

A high-level IAF investigation team was dispatched to Jammu. No major damage was reported in the attack. But is being suspected that the aircrafts parked in the dispersal area may have been the targets.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have already registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and begun its investigation. The preliminary probe suggests that the two blasts were a 'well-planned conspiracy'.

Following the attacks, authorities in Srinagar and border districts of Rajouri and Kathua in the Jammu region have banned the use of drones and other Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV).

The order, however, exempted government departments using drones for surveys, mapping and surveillance but directed them to inform local police before using it.

The attack came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an ice-breaking meeting with Jammu and Kashmir's political parties and the Gupkar alliance, the first since the revocation of special status to J&K and detention of the leaders.

(With PTI Inputs)