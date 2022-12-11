Country's Unity Above Win Or Loss In Election: Salman Khurshid

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday said that winning or losing elections is not important, what is important is the unity of the country.

On the defeat of his party in the just concluded Gujarat assembly elections, Khurshid said Congress' vote went to the Aam Aadmi Party and termed it a matter of concern.

Former Union minister Salman Khurshid, who arrived here to flag off the regional "Bharat Jodo Yatra" attacked the Modi government and said that the need for this yatra has arisen because the country is getting divided and distance between people is increasing.

"It is more important to unite the country than elections. It is not necessary whether you win or lose the election," he told reporters.

On the defeat in Gujarat, Khurshid said, "our vote got transferred to AAP, so losing is not a matter of concern, what is the matter of concern is to find out how our vote went to Kejriwal?" Warning the BJP of any misadventure -- implying horse trading --in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress leader said that if BJP is thinking of any such thing, then it will only "blacken its face." Khurshid said the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is meant to connect the country.

"In the last 10 years, distance has come between people. That's why uniting the country is more important than winning or losing elections," he said.

Khurshid targeted Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia too, over his stating that the Congress has lost its existence. "Only those who do not know about Indian geography can say this. Even today there is no BJP in many provinces of the country." "The importance that Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had in Congress, he no longer has in BJP," he said.

On the chairmanship of G-20, he said "The chance to chair the G-20 has come in rotation."

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)