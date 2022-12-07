Couple Held In Odisha For Assaulting Minor Domestic Help, Dumping Her On Road

A couple has been arrested here on the charge of assaulting a minor girl, who they had employed as domestic help, and then dumping her on road, a police officer said.

The 11-year-old girl, with multiple injury marks on her body, was chanced upon by members of NGO Childline on one side of a busy road in Nayapalli area on Tuesday, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sanjib Kumar Satpathy stated.

On enquiring about her condition, she told the Childline members that her employers hit her with iron rod, and then brought her to Nayapalli on a two-wheeler and dumped her by the side of the road.

Bibhuti Patsani and his wife Sonali Patsani were subsequently arrested.

Benudhar Senapati, the director of Childline-Odisha, said the girl has been admitted to a hospital, and the doctors there have found multiple injuries on her body.

She was often subjected to torture by the Patsani couple and their son, he said.

"On Tuesday, after being hit by a rod, the girl found it difficult to get on feet, following which Bibhuti Patsani rode her to Nayapalli on his two-wheeler and dumped her on the road," Senapati explained.

Sources in the police said the girl hails from a family of four, including her siblings. Her father had abandoned them some years ago.

The 11-year-old's mother, when approached by local TV channels, said she wanted justice for her daughter.

