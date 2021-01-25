Couple In Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor Kill Their Daughters As Part Of Cult Ritual; Arrested

A married couple in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh has allegedly killed their two daughters, hoping that they will come back to life within hours with the help of spiritual power. The police suspect that the family had apparently been following certain cult practices for some time. One of the daughters was tonsured before she was killed while the younger daughter was killed earlier with a trident. They had initially put copper vessels in the mouths of their daughters while practicing the cult's teachings. The couple has now been arrested by the police. The father had reportedly called one of his colleagues and informed him about the murders, who then immediately informed the police.

The elder daughter, Alekya (27) was a student of the Indian Institute of Forest Management, and the younger daughter, Divya (22) was a BBA graduate pursuing a career in music. The father is the Vice Principal of a private women's college while the mother was working as a correspondent and principal of private educational institute, police said.

Madanapalle deputy superintendent of police (DSP) R Manohara Chary told the media that inquiries with the locals have revealed that the family members were highly spiritual and were regularly performing puja at their home during the pandemic.

