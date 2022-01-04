Couple Injured In Elephant Attack In Chhattisgarh

A couple was seriously injured in an attack by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Tuesday, a forest official said.

The incident took place in the wee hours when the victims, identified as Khulsai Uraon (45) and his wife Hirmatiya Bai (40), were sleeping in their hut on the outskirts of Pondikala village under Katghora forest division, he said.

One of the three elephants roaming in the area reached there and before the couple could escape, the tusker caught hold of them by its trunk and smashed them on the ground, leaving them seriously injured, the official said.

The jumbo then moved away from the spot, he said.

After being alerted, forest personnel rushed to the spot.

The victims were initially admitted at a local primary health centre, from where they were shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district for further treatment, the official said.

An immediate aid of Rs 5,000 has been provided to each of the injured persons, he added.

Human-elephant conflicts in northern part of the state have been a major cause of concern for the last one decade. The menace further spread to some districts of the central region in the last few years.

Such incidents have been reported from Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Mahasamund, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Balod, Balrampur and Kanker districts in the state.

As many as 195 people were killed in elephant attacks while 43 jumbos died in the state between January 2019 and November 2021, according to the forest department.

