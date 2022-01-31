Couple killed in car-bike collision in TN's Erode

Erode (TN), Jan 31 (PTI) A couple died in a road accident after a speeding car smashed into their two-wheeler on a highway in Perundurai here, police said on Monday.

According to police, Shankar (39) and his wife Punitha, aged 31, from Mukasi Pidariyur in Chennimalai were proceeding to Salem with their two-year-old boy in a two-wheeler on Sunday to attend a function.

When they were nearing Velliyamapalayam village in Perundurai in the district, a speeding car coming from Coimbatore hit the two-wheeler. All the three were thrown off the vehicle and fell on the road.

After admission in the Government IRT Medical College Hospital, the couple died. The two-year-old child is being treated in the ICU of the hospital.

Perundurai police registered a case and an investigation is underway.

In another incident, a woman died after a two-wheeler driven by his 13-year-old son met with an accident on a highway on Sunday afternoon.

The boy drove a moped from Coimbatore to Salem with his mother Rajammal, aged 42, and a 13-year-old cousin. While approaching Pethampalayam-Kanjikoil Bypass Road, the teenage boy lost control over the vehicle and dashed against a roadside iron pole.

All the three fell down and were later transferred to Government IRT Medical College Hospital for treatment. Rajammal died at the hospital while the two boys are undergoing treatment.

Perundurai police registered a case of accident and are probing it. PTI COR HDA HDA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)