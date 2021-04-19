Couple Seen Arguing With Delhi Police For Not Wearing Masks Amid COVID: Man Arrested

As the National Capital continues to report over 25,000 positive COVID-19 cases every day over 24-hour cycles, a man was arrested on Sunday by the Delhi Police after he and his wife allegedly misbehaved with the Delhi Police personnel. Upon accessing the purported video of the incident, Republic TV learnt that the couple was stopped by the Delhi Police for not wearing masks in central Delhi's Daryaganj.

Amid Coronavirus, misbehaviour with Delhi Police

As of now, the Delhi Police has registered a case against the couple, who are the residents of Patel Nagar in central Delhi. According to the police, the incident took place around 4.30 pm. The couple, travelling in a car, argued angrily with the policemen when they were stopped and were asked the reason for not wearing a mask. The woman argued with the police personnel and said they would not pay the fine and started arguing with them. Later, the couple was taken to Daryaganj Police Station and the man was arrested.

Delhi HC directs courts to only hear urgent cases

As India continues to report over 2 lakh positive COVID-19 cases every day, the Delhi High Court on Monday in a release said that the District courts only take up urgent cases and everything else should be adjourned. The Delhi HC in its release also said that all these urgent cases would be heard by the Delhi courts via video conferencing.

The notice issued by the Delhi government read, "In view of the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Territory of Delhi in continuation of the Court's Office Order No. 245/RG/DHC/2021 dates 08.04.2021, it is ordered that all the judicial officers of Delhi District Courts shall take up only urgent cases."

Delhi CM to meet LG Anil Baijal

As the Coronavirus situation continues to deteriorate in the National Capital, sources have informed Republic Media Network that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Lieutenant General (LG) Anil Baijal and hold a meeting to an overview of the current Coronavirus situation in the National Capital.

As per sources, the Delhi government led by CM Arvind Kejriwal is planning to extend the weekend lockdown to weekdays as the city is witnessing a huge surge in COVID-19 cases. It is also expected that ]Arvind Kejriwal may announce further restriction once the meeting gets over, likely a week-long curfew, which he may announce on

Delhi COVID crisis

As India continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi so far has recorded over 8,53,460 positive cases, out of which, 7,66,398 have successfully recovered and 12,121 have died. As per the latest report from MoHFW, in the last 24 hours, 25,462 new cases, 20,159 fresh recoveries and 161 deaths. As of now, the total number of active cases in Delhi is 74,941.

