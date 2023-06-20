Couple Tied To A Tree, Tortured In Telangana's Sangareddy Over Suspected Black Magic

In a shocking incident that came to light from the Sangareddy district of Telangana, a couple was beaten up and tied to a tree by the villagers who accused them of practising 'black magic'. The police launched a probe after a video of this incident surfaced on social media. In the said video, the villagers are seen gathered at the spot as the couple is seen being tied up with a tree.

Two days ago, a person named Yadaiah and his wife were tied to a tree by local villagers from the same community after Yadaiah allegedly shared with a few villagers about him practicing black magic, Sangareddy SP M Ramana Kumar responded.

What happened in Sangareddy?

Recently a person from the same village died a natural death and Yadaiah told his felow villagers that he had performed black magic on the now dead person because of an old fight with him. He even warned them that he can perform black magic on any villager if they take up any fight with him. These claims of Yadaiah agitated the villagers and they decided to punish him and his wife by tying them to the tree. A case has been registered in Sadasivpet police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on six villagers who assauted the couple. The couple was rescued by police; they are now undergoing treatment at the local government hospital in Sangareddy district.

The Sangareddy Police later organised a cultural programme in the village to spread awareness about the superstitions around black magic.