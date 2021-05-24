Couple Ties Knot Mid-air Amid On-ground Restrictions In TN; All COVID Guidelines Flouted

Has the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 stalled your plans to get married? A couple from Madurai has a solution for you. A duo recently tied the knot on a flight to avoid the numerous restrictions due to the lockdown.

Madurai couple ties knot on flight

As per reports, the couple booked a chartered flight from Madurai. The couple, Rakesh and Dakshina, tied the knot when the plane was above the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple. There were 161 guests who ‘attended the wedding’, three times more than the officially allowed 50 guests by the Tamil Nadu government.

In the video that has surfaced online, one can see the groom tying the knot, while the camera persons recorded the shot, near and dear ones threw petals, while the other passengers enjoyed the ceremony from the airline seats. All COVID-19 norms were violated as not just was no one wearing masks, social distancing went completely for a toss.

Rakesh-Dakshina from Madurai, who rented a plane for two hours and got married in the wedding sky. Family members who flew from Madurai to Bangalore after getting married by SpiceJet flight from Bangalore to Madurai. #COVID19India #lockdown @TV9Telugu #weddingrestrictions pic.twitter.com/9nDyn3MM4n — DONTHU RAMESH (@DonthuRamesh) May 23, 2021

The incident received mixed reviews, with netizens sending a ‘facepalm’ for the flouting of COVID-19 norms, while some were impressed by them for coming up with such an idea.

Totally covid safe protocol. Facepalm — Anil KB Dr.wealth (@anilbatchu) May 23, 2021

Why isn't anyone charging them under the epidemic act? These people who were cramped inside the flight do not stay inside. They go back to their places and spread the virus. @drharshvardhan @HardeepSPuri are these even allowed? — Kannan K (@KannanK51531500) May 24, 2021

What an idea 🤣 Is it allowed on plan? How can they all stand while flight is flying? — madhuri pathak (@madhuriim) May 24, 2021

The government should take a step-by-step action. No one has put on a mask or social distancing has been followed. It is a joke that the country is dead here. — Dr.Hashim Zaidi (@ecb1c7bc8e244d4) May 24, 2021

Nice thought marriage style in air....💐💐💐💐💐 — Akshay Verma (@AkshayV18744712) May 24, 2021

As per reports, the flight left from Madurai International Airport at 7 AM on Sunday.

There could be trouble for the innovative group as the higher-ups have taken a note of the incident. The Collector has called for an inquiry into the incident, while stating that appropriate action would be taken against them. The Superintendent of Police is in the process of registering a case. The Airport Director has also sought an explanation from the airline company.