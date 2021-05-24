Last Updated:

Couple Ties Knot Mid-air Amid On-ground Restrictions In TN; All COVID Guidelines Flouted

A Madrai couple tied the knot mid-air amid on-ground restrictions in Tamil Nadu. All COVID guidelines were flouted, and action is likely to be taken.

Madurai, COVID-19

Has the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 stalled your plans to get married? A couple from Madurai has a solution for you. A duo recently tied the knot on a flight to avoid the numerous restrictions due to the lockdown.

Madurai couple ties knot on flight

As per reports, the couple booked a chartered flight from Madurai. The couple, Rakesh and Dakshina, tied the knot when the plane was above the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple. There were 161 guests who ‘attended the wedding’, three times more than the officially allowed 50 guests by the Tamil Nadu government.

In the video that has surfaced online, one can see the groom tying the knot, while the camera persons recorded the shot, near and dear ones threw petals, while the other passengers enjoyed the ceremony from the airline seats. All COVID-19 norms were violated as not just was no one wearing masks, social distancing went completely for a toss.

The incident received mixed reviews, with netizens sending a ‘facepalm’ for the flouting of COVID-19 norms, while some were impressed by them for coming up with such an idea.

As per reports, the flight left from Madurai International Airport at 7 AM on Sunday.

There could be trouble for the innovative group as the higher-ups have taken a note of the incident. The Collector has called for an inquiry into the incident, while stating that appropriate action would be taken against them. The Superintendent of Police is in the process of registering a case. The Airport Director has also sought an explanation from the airline company.

