Two Indian Brothers Trafficked To Indonesia Share Horror Story

Two brothers and several other Indians were trafficked to Indonesia on the pretext of earning more and them held captive. The brothers, who hail from Gujarat, spoke to Republic Media Network and shared the horror and ordeal they faced after theyr were held against their will. The Indian Embassy has got in touch with them and is in the process of bringing them back to their home city, Ahmedabad.

The human smuggling case

Two months ago, Nepal Singh and his brother, who operated an automatic spare parts business in Ahmedabad, were approached by an agent about moving to Japan, where they could earn more money. Nepal Singh paid them Rs 25 lakh in two installments- once in Delhi and the another when they arrived in Indonesia.

“The agent came with us to Indonesia and left us with some people who kept us all in a house and tortured us for more money. The agent had demanded an extra Rs 10 lakh for letting us free. But thankfully, we escaped. There were other Indians there too," Nepal Singh told Republic TV.

Describing the horrors, Nepal Singh told Republic, "We were kept tied up. My wife also had to take care of our three-year-old child. We were not given enough food. We were continuously tortured and were told to give Rs 10 lakh if we wanted to escape. We didn't have this much money, I'd already paid them Rs 25 lakh.

The agent, identified as Rajendrasingh Chavda, hails from Chandkheda area of Ahmedabad.

According to local police sources, there are several such agents involved in cases like these. “Once Nepal Singh and other Indians are brought back to Ahmedabad, a thorough investigation will be done in this matter to uncover the deep nexus,” said a senior police official.

Nepal Singh, while speaking to Republic, stated that he will help the local authorities find the agent. "We are not that well off. We have lost money too. And I could see there are other families in that house in Jakarta even now. They must've also been duped like this."

Ahmedabad Police has taken cognizance of the matter and are investigating the matter.