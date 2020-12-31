Couple Who Wanted To Marry Shot Dead In Haryana's Rohtak; Horrific Incident On Cam

In a shocking incident, a couple who planned to marry were shot dead in broad daylight in Haryana on Wednesday in a suspected case of honour killing. The police have retrieved CCTV footage of the incident.

Case registered for murder by Haryana Police

"The parents of the man, aged around 25, and the woman, who was nearly 27 years old, were to meet for working out some modalities for a court marriage. However, the woman's family did not turn up," Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajjan Singh said. "The couple who were supposed to join them were shot dead when they had reached a place near the Maharshi Dayanand University. The man's brother who was accompanying him was seriously wounded," the DSP said.

According to the police, the woman’s body was found on the rear seat of the car while the man and his brother were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) where the man was declared brought dead.

"A case has been registered for murder and other relevant provisions of the law against some members of the woman's family on the complaint given by the deceased man's family," the officer said, adding an investigation was on. "We are interrogating the accused. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of hate crime. We are looking into all angles," the DSP said. According to sources, the police have arrested the woman's uncle and his son for the murder.

(With PTI inputs)