Course Of Treatment For COVID Positive Child? CMD Felix Healthcare Answers COVID Queries

Amid never-ending speculations around the COVID-19 virus and to put an end to a wary person's doubts, Dr. D.K. Gupta- Paediatrician and CMD at Felix Healthcare answered some of the most common questions in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network.

Dr. Gupta was posed questions in relation to COVID-19 positive reports of children and the ideal standard of treatment in such cases. He was asked about when a child with genetic flu symptoms is required to be taken for a COVID-19 test; secondly, about the course of treatment, if a child has tested COVID-19 positive.

Dr Gupta said, "Any type of influenza in a child or if the child is suffering from cold, cough, fever, throat ache, running nose, headache, abdominal or chest pain should be tested for COVID-19 unless they have been proven otherwise."

Dr. Gupta reiterated on aforementioned symptoms and said, "These are amongst the first suspicion of COVID-19 infection. Upon showing these symptoms, one must essentially rule out the possibility of COVID-19 and only then consider any other infection or disease." He further apprised of certain unheard of symptoms that a small child could reflect and one may be clueless about.

According to him, a small child can even can indicate lethargy, running nose loss of appetite, lack of physical mobility, swellig of fingers or toes skin discolouration, skin dryness, excessive crying.

Dr. Gupta mentioned that a child can even develop redness in eyes or conjunctivitis as a COVID-19 symptom and under all these circumstances, one must consult a medical practitioner as soon as possible. Dr. Gupta spoke about emergency situation pertaining to a child suffering from juvenile asthma, pneumonia, HIV, problems related to kidney, etc. He said that upon display of aforesaid or even mild symptom, such children should be rushed to 'emergency ward' at hospitals.

Coming to the second leg of the question, he said that there exists no definite line of treatment. He added that no one is aware of the same at present. However, in his imperative inputs, Dr. Gupta added,

"The best treatment currently is the preventive treatment. The infected child must immediately be isolated. The family/ house members who have come in contact with the patient should isolate themselves too. There is no treatment better than precautionary ones."

He said that children who are symptomatic COVID-19 patients with running nose, body ache, throat irritation, etc. should be treated with anti-allergy medications. However, this should be done only after consultations with a medical practitioner.

Lastly, Dr. Gupta was asked about additional home precautions to be taken in a household with children and how does one safely quarantine with a child. To this he replied,

"A person needs to take all necessary precautions for oneself. In a household with kids, there must exist a sanitization process. Every household should have an SOP in place for infection control. You should have a sanitiser installed outside the gate where you can sanitize your hands before and after entering. Masks should be worn by everyone who has stepped out of the house and there should be a designated room to change ones de-sanitized clothes and frequent usage of hand sanitizers. He added, "kids are quite tameable and they follow what they see, therefore they must be educated about COVID appropriate behaviour."

Speaking exclusively with Republic Tv, Dr. Gupta even clarified,