Court Adjourns Hearing Against Kamal Haasan Over Godse Remark

The hearing against Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan in a special court at Delhi has been adjourned till December 9. This is in connection with the case registered against the actor-politician Kamal Haasan for allegedly making remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. While campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu in May earlier this year, Hassan had allegedly said "independent India's first terrorist".

Kamal Haasan alleged statements

While addressing the people in May, Haasan allegedly said, “I am not saying this because many Muslims are here. I am saying this in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue. The first terrorist in independent India is a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse”.

The case against Kamal Haasan

Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta had filed a complaint against the actor-turned-politician claiming that his comments promoted enmity between religions. He also said that the comment hurt his religious sentiments. Metropolitan Magistrate Sumeet Anand will likely record the complainant's statement in the next hearing.

Pragya Thakur’s response to Kamal Haasan

Back in May when Kamal Haasan allegedly made the statement, BJP leader Pragya Thakur in retaliation to Haasan said that 'Nathuram Godse was, is and will remain a deshbhakt'. The BJP leader added, ''People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections”. Following this, BJP's Bhopal candidate was at the receiving end of the massive public, the entire party distanced itself from the contentious remark, further demanded an apology from her.

After Pragya Tharuk's comment, PM Modi also went on board to say that he won't "ever" be able to forgive Sadhvi Pragya for her comment. He said, "The remark is highly condemnable and unacceptable. People should not make such mistakes. People should not make such mistakes even by mistake. One must be aware. Yes, she may have apologised later, but I won't ever be able to forgive her".

(With ANI Inputs)

