Court cancels MLC’s bail, orders his arrest

Pratapgarh (UP) Apr 23 (PTI) A court here cancelled the bail of Uttar Pradesh legislative council member Akshay Pratap Singh and ordered his arrest in a case of getting an arms licence on a fake address, a government counsel said on Saturday.

Ordering his arrest, the Pratapgarh district and sessions court issued a non-bailable warrant against the MLC who has been convicted in the arms licence case and sentenced to a seven-year jail term by a special court meant to try lawmakers, District Government Counsel Yogesh Sharma said.

He said the MLC had moved the Pratapgarh district and sessions court for bail in the case and his bail plea was to be heard on Friday.

Singh, however, failed to appear before the court on Friday and merely sent an apology for his absence, following which the court cancleed his bail and ordered his arrest.

MLC Akshay Pratap Singh alias Gopal ji is said to be close to Raghuraj Pratap Singh, president of Jansatta Dal Loktantrik and a former minister in the Uttar Pradesh government. PTI CORR CDN RAX RAX