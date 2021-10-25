Court Disposes NCB Application To Not Take Note Of Witness Plea; Won't Pass Blanket Order

In a massive development in connection with bribery allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, the Special NDPS Court on Monday disposed off the NCB's affidavit urging to not take cognizance of independent witness Prabhakar Sail turning hostile in the Aryan Khan case, observing that it cannot pass blanket orders.

The court gave the apex agency the liberty to approach the 'appropriate authority' which is the Bombay High Court where the main case is currently being heard. The court stated that considering the nature of release the NCB has asked for, no blanket order can be passed.

Responding to the disposal of the affidavit, Sameer Wankhede said, "I did not ask for any relief. Please be clear, both our affidavits have been taken on record."

Earlier in the day, the NCB had filed an affidavit before the Mumbai Sessions Court urging it to take cognizance of independent witness Prabhakar Sail turning hostile in the Aryan Khan case. Shortly after the NCB, Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede also filed an affidavit in the Sessions Court requesting it to take cognisance of attempts to threaten him and derail the investigation

The NCB stated that the matter is of 'grave urgency' since the witness in the case had turned hostile and had filed a 'malicious' affidavit to defame the investigation body.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Advait Sethna appearing for the NCB told the Sessions Court, "This affidavit has not been filed anywhere. why did it take him so long? He is saying all of this on October 24? The incident is of October 2. Please note, these are interferences in the ongoing investigation. He is insinuating that the NCB has something to do with the witness missing."

"Since October 2, not a whisper, nothing at all. Like books are distributed on the roadside, he is distributing the affidavit. It has not been filed anywhere whatsoever. There have been reports all over the place following which our Zonal Director is facing threats. There is a malicious attempt to hamper the investigation, someone needs to place that affidavit before the Court," he added.

Allegations against Sameer Wankhede

On Sunday, Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the drug bust case and KP Gosavi's personal bodyguard alleged that he heard about an Rs 18 crore deal in a conversation between Gosavi and another person named Sam D'Souza. Of the Rs 18 crore, Rs 8 crore was to be given to Wankhede, Sail alleged. NCB has dismissed all the allegations. NCB leader and Maharastra Minister Nawab Malik have repeatedly tried to bring political angles in the drug bust case in which Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested, citing independent witnesses Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi's BJP links. The anti-drug agency has maintained that they did not know Bhanushali and Gosavi prior to October 2.