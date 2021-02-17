Court Grants 2 Arrested In Farmer Stir Bail: Can't Invoke Sedition Law To Quieten Disquiet

In the latest development, a Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to 2 accused arrested by Delhi Police under sedition charges in connection with the ongoing farmers' protest. The court said that the law of sedition is a powerful tool in the hands of the state and cannot be invoked to quieten the disquiet under the pretence of muzzling miscreants. Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana who had granted bail to the 2 accused said, "I suspect that Section 124 A IPC (Sedition) can be validly invoked against the applicant/ accused."

Dharmender Rana said, "In my considered opinion, on a plain reading of the tagline attributed to the accused, the invocation of Section 124 A IPC is a seriously debatable issue."

Delhi court’s strong statement on farmers’ protest

Speaking about the sedition law, the Delhi Court said that this law proscribes any act which has a tendency to create disorder or disturbance of public peace by resort to violence. The court in its order said, "In the absence of any exhortation, call, incitement or instigation to create disorder or disturbance of public peace by resort to violence or any allusion or oblique remark or even any hint towards this objective, attributable to the applicant/accused, I suspect that Section 124 A IPC can be validly invoked against the applicant...."

Meanwhile, Advocate Surendra Chaudhary, who had represented both the accused submitted that Devilal Burdak Singh and Swarup Singh have been falsely implicated in the present case. He said that the material alleged against the accuses is "innocuous" in nature and it is, in fact, an expressing of emotions in disagreements with government policies. "No offence of sedition or forgery is made out in the instant case and at best a case u/s 505 IPC is made our against the accused, which is bailable in nature," Chaudhary added.

On the contrary, Additional Public Prosecutor has forcefully submitted that very serious allegations have been levelled against accused. Stating that these serious allegations included that the accused have not only made a sensational Facebook Post with an intent to spread disaffection against the State but has also committed forgery. The Prosecutor also said that the accuses have committed punishable offences.

The court order said, "....The accused has posted a fake video on his Facebook page with the tagline Delhi Police mae bagawat 200 police karmiyon ne diya samuhik istifa. (There is a rebellion in Delhi Police and around 200 police officials have given mass resignation) However, the posted video was related to an incident wherein some persons in Khaki ( Home Guard personnel) was agitating in respect of their grievances with Jharkhand Government...."

In a similar manner the Delhi Police says, the role of second accused is that, "....The accused has posted a fake video on his Facebook page with the tagline Delhi Police mae bagawat 200 police karmiyon ne diya samuhik istifa. Jai Jawaan Jai Kisan# I_Support_ Rakesh_ Tikait_ Challenge l (There is a rebellion in Delhi Police and around 200 police officials have given mass resignation. Hail the soldier. Hail the farmer) However the posted video was related to an incident wherein a senior officer of Delhi Police was briefing police personnel at the protest site and also encouraging them to tackle the situation properly....."

