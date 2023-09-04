Court Grants Bail To Ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain In 2020 North East Delhi Riots Case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain recently was granted bail by a court in Delhi in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case. He has already been granted bail in two other cases related to the Delhi riots. The court said many of the witnesses in the two other FIRs filed against the AAP councillor were common and there is no reason for it to take a different view from the High Court, which granted him bail in the aforementioned cases.

Notably, the recent case, in which AAP leader and accused Tahir Hussain was provided relief by the Delhi court relates to causing injury to one Ajay Goswami Gautam who was shot on February 25, 2020, in Khajuri Khas area during the riots in northeast Delhi. The former AAP councillor was booked by the Delhi police for offences of attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy.

What led the court to provide relief to Hussain?

The Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Pulastya Pramachala observed and said the FIR in connection with the case in hand was filed with respect to the incident, which occurred in proximity to two other incidents, in which the accused has already been granted bail by the Delhi High Court.

“In that situation, even though a bail order may not be a precedent for other cases, in the aforesaid peculiar situation, bail granted to the applicant by a court higher in hierarchy to this court, does create a material change in the circumstances in favour of the applicant,” the Court said in its order of September 2.

The High Court had appreciated the merits in the earlier two cases against AAP’s Tahir Hussain before granting him bail said the High Court, further adding, that most of the witnesses were the same in the other FIRs filed against Hussain. “In that situation for this court, there may not be a reason to take a different view. This material change in the circumstance in itself becomes a ground to grant bail to the accused/applicant in this case as well. Hence, application is allowed,” the Court ordered.

It’s important to recall the High Court on July 12, 2023, had provided relief and granted bail to Tahir Hussain in five other cases related to the Delhi riots. Delhi's Karkardooma Court ordered on August 5 that the day-to-day hearing in Delhi Riot Case will be held from September 11. Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Khalid Saifi, Safoora Zargar, Tahir Hussain etc. are accused in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat ordered today, that the compliance under Section 207 Criminal Procedure Code for all the charge-sheeted accused persons is complete and hence listing the matter for arguments on the point of charge on September 11 onwards for day-to-day hearing.

