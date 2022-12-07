Court Grants Bail To Kashmiri Journalist Arrested By Police

A local court in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday granted bail to journalist Khalid Gul who was arrested by police in connection with a 2017 case.

Officials said Gul was released from police custody, hours after he was granted bail by the court.

Police on Tuesday had arrested Gul from Anantnag in connection with a case filed in 2017 under sections 153, 501 and 505 of the IPC, they said.

Gul was one of the several journalists whose residence was raided by police last month in connection with the online threats to scribes, the officials said.

Gul was associated with local daily Greater Kashmir for many years. The daily, however, said the journalist had parted ways with the publication earlier this year.

