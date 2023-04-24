Court Grants Custody Of Lawrence Bishnoi To Gujarat ATS In Cross-border Smuggling Case

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Monday in the cross-border smuggling case, granted transit custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). The agency feels there is a likelihood Bishnoi’s accomplices are engaged in cross-border smuggling of weapons and thus wants to grill him on his potential Pakistan links. Notably, Lawrence Bishnoi has been earlier investigated by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) for his probable links with anti-India forces in Pakistan.

NIA files chargesheet against Bishnoi

On March 24, in another case, Gangster Lawrence Bisnoi filed a chargesheet against Gangster Bishnoi and Goldy Brar in one of the three terror-criminal nexus cases, in which they have been alleged of having links with the banned pro-Khalistan outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and other similar terrorist groups. The names of 12 others have also been included in the chargesheet.

Delhi's Patiala House Court grants transit custody of Lawrence Bishnoi to Gujarat ATS in a cross-border smuggling case.



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/P24MFlPHtH — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

The chargesheet has alleged Bishnoi has been operating the terror-crime syndicate from jail since 2015. Similar allegations have also been leveled against Canada-based gangster Brar. The NIA had taken Bishnoi into its custody since 2022 from the Bhatinda jail in connection with a case related to a conspiracy by terror outfits and criminal syndicates to execute sensational crimes in the country.