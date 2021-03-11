Court Quizzes Centre On Export Of Covid Vaccines; Urges Govt To Prioritise Domestic Needs

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday slammed the Central government that it needs to earn goodwill within the country first and then earn it outside. This statement came after the court observed that the government has now started exporting Covid-19 vaccines even to “not-so-friendly countries”. The observation was made by the division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli.

The court was hearing a Suo Moto petition to examine the issue of vaccinating judges, court staff and lawyers. On the last date, the court had sought to know the rationale behind the classification of citizens for the vaccination drive.

The Centre defended its decision to export vaccines to foreign countries on Tuesday and told the High Court that it has prioritized domestic needs and allowed only limited export of Covid-19 vaccines outside the country. On which the bench responded that according to the reports, vaccines are exported to not-so-friendly countries. 'First, you need to earn goodwill within then earn it outside.' The case will be now heard next on March 19.

Classification for COVID-19 vaccine

On Tuesday, the Centre told the Delhi High Court that classification of citizens for the purpose of COVID-19 vaccination is based upon most rational and non-arbitrary criteria depending upon their vulnerability to the disease either due to age or nature of work or co-morbidity health situation and it may not be desirable to create a separate class consisting of lawyers and others below 45 years of age.

Pakistan To Get 45 Million COVID-19 Doses

Pakistan is likely to receive 45 million Indian manufactured doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in March, as per reports. While briefing the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), National Health Service (NHS) Secretary Amir Ashraf Khawaja said that the doses would be received under an agreement with Vaccine alliance Gavi, said reports. Out of the total, 16 million would be received by June this year. Pakistan will get free doses of India-made Oxford-AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, which would give cover to 20 per cent of the population of the country.