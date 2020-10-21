Court Refuses Hansa Research's Plea To Restrain Republic Referring To Its TRP Case Report

A Mumbai city civil court on Wednesday refused to grant an interim injunction on a plea filed by Hansa Research Group seeking to restrain Republic Media Network from referring to the former's report on alleged TRP manipulation via which a FIR in the 'TRP scam' was filed by the Mumbai Police.

Reserving its order on the plea and posting the matter for November 25, the court did not pass any order barring Republic Media Network from referring to the Hansa report. Praveen Ghandy who appeared for Republic TV and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami along with Phoenix Legal's Madhavi Doshi argued for the right to broadcast, questioned the absence of rating agency BARC as a party in the case, the jurisdiction of the court in hearing the matter, and the maintainability of the suit.

After Republic Media Network accessed the Hansa report which proved that Republic TV hadn't been named in relation to any alleged TRP manipulation, thereby busting the claims and allegations of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, the research group had filed an independent suit in the civil court against Arnab Goswami and Republic TV seeking orders to restrain them from airing or referring to its name and the aforementioned report.

Hansa Report contradicts Param Bir Singh's allegations

Republic had accessed the Hansa report that thoroughly exposed the lies that had been attempted by Param Bir Singh. The report had named another channel several times, disclosing shocking details of alleged TRP manipulation, without a single mention of Republic TV. This had followed Republic Media Network accessing the FIR that was filed based on the complaint, just six hours after Param Bir Singh had tried to implicate Republic in the TRP scam without naming the other channel at all. On the other hand, the FIR, like the report, hadn't mentioned Republic at all.

Subsequent to these developments, Republic was also sent an email by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) for which Hansa serves as an affiliate for measuring television ratings. BARC in its mail replying to Republic's CEO Vikas Khanchandani had made it amply clear that there was no hint of Republic Media Network and its channels being involved in the TRP matter. In the latest development, the CBI has also filed a FIR in the TRP case. Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has directed his legal team Phoenix Legal to initiate the proceedings to sue Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for Rs. 200 crore damages -- Rs. 100 crore for damage to the reputation of Arnab Goswami, and Rs. 100 crore for the damage caused to Republic Media Network.