Court sentences woman to life imprisonment for killing husband

Aizawl, Dec 9 (PTI) A district court in Mizoram on Thursday sentenced a 39-year-old woman to life imprisonment for killing her husband with a knife.

Additional District and Session Judge of Aizawl, H T C Lalrinchhana convicted Mary Zothansangi, a resident of Kulikawn in Aizawl and sentenced her under two charges - section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (murder) and section 6 (2) r/w 5 (2) of Mizoram Liquor Prohibition (MLP) Act, 2019.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on her.

Under the MLP Act, the convict was sentenced to undergo five months imprisonment with a fine of Rs 4,000 for consuming liquor without license at the time of occurrence of the crime.

“Since separate and distinct transaction of two offences and viewing the brutality of the incident, sentences are directed to run consecutively,” the court order said.

The convict Mary Zothansangi will first undergo sentence (five months imprisonment and Rs 4,000 fine) inflicted under the MLP Act before undergoing life imprisonment under section 302 of IPC , it said.

Mary Zothansangi was arrested after she murdered her husband Laltanpuia, who was a doctor by profession, in their bedroom. The incident occurred on the night of December 9 last year when the husband-wife had a dispute over selling of their plantations.

In a fit of rage, Zothansangi, who was under some alcoholic influence and armed with a knife, stabbed her husband to death. PTI COR RG RG

