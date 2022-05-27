Mehbooba Mufti's Sister Rubaiya Summoned As Witness In Case Of Her Kidnap By Yasin Malik

Jammu TADA Court has summoned former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti's sister Rubaiya Sayeed in the case of her kidnapping by Yasin Malik in 1989. She has been summoned on July 15.

Sayeed has been summoned as a witness in the trial against Yasin Malik, who was recently imprisoned for life in the terror funding case. She will be cross-examined by lawyers from both sides.

1989 kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed

The kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed was carried out by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), which was headed by Yasin Malik on December 8, 1989. She is the daughter of then Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

JKLF had demanded the release of five of its member in exchange for Rubaiya's release. Then J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in agreement with the Centre, accepted their demands and the jailed militants were released.

Delhi court awards life term to Yasin Malik

On Wednesday, a Delhi court awarded life imprisonment to Yasin Malik in a terror funding case, saying that the crimes committed by him struck the "heart of the idea of India" and were intended to forcefully secede J&K from the Union of India.

Rejecting NIA's plea for capital punishment, Special Judge Praveen Singh awarded jail terms to Malik under offences of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the IPC.

"These crimes were intended to strike at the heart of the idea of India and intended to forcefully secede J&K from UOI. The crime becomes more serious as it was committed with the assistance of foreign powers and designated terrorists. The seriousness of the crime is further increased by the fact that it was committed behind the smokescreen of an alleged peaceful political movement," the judge said.

The life sentence was awarded for two offences, section 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act) of the UAPA and section 121 (waging war against the government of India) of IPC.