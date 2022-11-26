'Courts Must Reach Out To People': CJI Chandrachud's Message On Constitution Day

The Government of India declared 26 November as Constitution Day by a gazette notification on November 19, 2015. The Nation observes Constitution Day (National Law Day), also known as Samvidhan Divas, on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

Union Law Minister highlights the need to encourage local languages in courts

Participating in the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court in the National capital this year, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Apt to recall the words of Babasaheb Dr. BR Ambedkar when he cautioned us by saying, let's not forget that this independence has thrown on us great responsibilities, by Independence, we have lost the excuse of blaming the British for anything going wrong."

The Law Minister further said, "Justice is the promise that people of India have given it to themselves. In a country as large as ours, last-mile delivery of justice remains critical and challenging. From court to citizens, justice should be the buzzword. Efforts are being made to encourage local languages in the Judiciary system."

"In a vast country like India where 65% of the total population still lives in rural areas and where the regional and local language is the medium of understanding, language becomes one of the perceived barriers in ensuring universal access to justice," he added.

Kiren Rijiju said, "Legislative Department has prepared a glossary of 65,000 legal terms. We plan to digitize and make it available to the public in a searchable format. Efforts will be made to collect legal glossaries published in regional languages, digitise and make them available to the public in a searchable format."

He asserted that the committee, as a first step, is listing out words and phrases which are most commonly frequently used in various branches of law for developing a common core vocabulary close to all languages for transforming legal material into religious languages.

CJI Chandrachud addresses the Constitution Day event

Addressing the event, the Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud asserted that all judges across the courts in India ranging from the district courts to the Supreme Court must reflect upon the constitutional vision of securing justice, equality, and liberty.

"There is a need for us to introspect on our actions and decisions and to question our own prejudices and preconceptions until we open our minds to multiple views of persons with varied lived experiences, we would be lacking in our role as judges," he said.

"In a nation as large and diverse as ours, the paramount challenge the judiciary faces is to ensure that the justice delivery system is accessible to everyone. Challenges require dedicated actions. The Indian Judiciary has been adopting several measures of Institutional reforms with a single objective and I borrow the celebrated phrase of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr to describe it, to bend the arch of the moral universe toward justice," the Chief Justice of India said.

He further said, "We have been adopting technology to improve the working of courts. It is of supreme importance and necessity that the courts are remodeled to reach out to the people instead of the people reaching out to the courts in the quest for Justice. To ensure that the courts reach out to people, it is essential that the process of litigation is simplified and made citizen-centric.

#LIVE | Courts should reach out to the people rather than the other way round: CJI Chandrachud on Constitution Day.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/XJKoRaj2V2 — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2022

CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud said, "It is crucial that we tap on the experience of a diverse section of people who are part of the judiciary. Their knowledge and understanding would strengthen the institution. All the more important that representation of marginalized communities and women in the legal profession& judiciary is enhanced."

PM Modi launches various new initiatives under the e-court project

During the program, the Prime Minister launched various new initiatives under the e-court project. The Project is an effort to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary through ICT enablement of courts. The initiatives launched by the Prime Minister include Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS mobile App 2.0, Digital court, and S3WaaS Websites.

Virtual Justice Clock

It is an initiative to exhibit vital statistics of the justice delivery system at the Court level giving the details of the cases instituted, cases disposed and pendency of cases on a day/week/month basis at the Court level.

JustIS Mobile App 2.0

It is a tool available to judicial officers for effective court and case management by monitoring the pendency and disposal of not only his court but also individual judges working under them.

Digital Court

The digital court is an initiative to make court records available to the judge in digitised form to enable the transition to Paperless Courts.

S3WaaS Websites

A framework to generate, configure, deploy and manage websites for publishing specified information and services related to district judiciary. S3WaaS is a cloud service developed for government entities to generate Secure, Scalable & Sugamya (Accessible) websites.