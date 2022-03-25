Courts Shouldn't Get Into Making Laws: Jagan Reddy Decries HC Verdict On 3 Capitals In AP

Andhra Pradesh's chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday condemned the recent verdict by the Andhra Pradesh High Court saying that it seems to trespass into the legislative terrain of the state. His statements came after a verdict by the HC that states that the state government along with the AP Capital Region Development Authority should complete the infrastructure development in the state.

Further rounding off the discussion on legislative competence, the Chief Minister also said that courts cannot preempt or direct not to make a policy with presumptions and lay down impossible conditions setting timelines that cannot be met.

“The laws we are making stand for public scrutiny every five years, which is the very reason why the previous dispensation was rejected and people gave us a thumping mandate with 151 of the 175 seats in the House and courts should not be getting into our domain of making laws and this I am saying with the utmost respect towards the judiciary and to set the record straight for future generations to come. The impossible timeline set by the courts like setting up basic amenities within one month and other infrastructure in the region within six months is impossible. The 29 villages form a minor fraction of the total State. We are exploring legal options on the issue,” he said.

Further stressing upon the decentralization of development, he said that the state government is committed and will safeguard the interests of the farmers in the region. "We have seen Telangana agitation in two phases and Sivaramakrishnanan Committee Report categorically favours decentralized development", he added.

Meanwhile, as the Court said that the state has no right to decentralization of development and capital city, bifurcation of trifurcation, the Centre, on the other hand, has given an affidavit that capital is a 'State subject'. Following this, the high court also directed the state government to construct and develop the Amaravati capital city and capital region within six months' time.

We have a masterplan and no court can direct impossible terms: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Calling the state government's efforts towards infrastructure a "masterplan", the Andhra Pradesh CM said it is a 25 years thing to be reviewed every five years. "Six years back the estimate for basic infrastructure in 54,000 acres was worked out at Rs 1.09 lakh crores and now it must have gone up many times. Between 2016 and 2019 Rs 5,000 crore was spent and government cannot spend more than that. The capital region is only a fraction when compared to the rest of the state. Our agenda is all-around development", he said.

Further affirming that the government will look for more legal options and alternative measures, Reddy said that no court can direct impossible terms as the state will go forward with its 'decentralized development agenda'.

The setback in the High Court notwithstanding, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Monday once again said it desires to have three capitals, one in each region, to ensure inclusive and balanced growth. Replying to a query from the ruling YSR Congress members C Ramachandraiah, Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and D Srinivas in the Legislative Council, Minister for Finance and Planning Buggana Rajendranath said the State has adopted the policy of decentralisation with an intent to take administration close to the citizens and, thereby, bring the common man into the mainstream of development.

