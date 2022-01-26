Covaxin & Covishield COVID Jabs Likely To Be Capped At ₹275 After Regular Market Approval

As India continues its COVID vaccination drive, in a recent update, the price of Covishield and Covaxin are likely to get regular market approval from India’s drug regulator-- the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA). According to official sources, the COVID vaccine prices will be capped at Rs 275 per dose and an additional amount of Rs 150 will be levied as a service charge.

“The NPPA has been asked to work towards capping the price of the vaccines. The price is likely to be capped at Rs 275 per dose along with an additional service charge of Rs 150,” an official source said.

Reports said the NPPA has been asked to start working towards capping the price to make the vaccines affordable amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The current price of Covaxin stands at Rs 1,200 per dose while the price of Covishield is Rs 780 including Rs 150 service charge, in private facilities. Both COVID vaccines are only authorised for emergency use in India.

Earlier on January 19, a Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation recommended permitting regular market approval for use of the vaccines in the adult population subject to certain conditions to both the COVID vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin.

On October 25, an application to the Drugs Controller General of India, seeking regular market approval for its Covishield vaccine was submitted by Prakash Kumar Singh, director (government and regulatory affairs), Serum Institue of India.

In earlier weeks, V Krishna Mohan, the whole-time director at Bharat Biotech, seeking regular market authorisation for Covaxin had submitted complete information on the chemistry, manufacturing, and controls, along with the pre-clinical and clinical data.

Covaxin and Covishield were granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) on January 3, last year.

COVID vaccination in India

To date, India has administered a total of 1,63,75,11,223 COVID vaccine doses under its nationwide vaccination drive.

On January 20, talking about vaccinating children, aged below 15 years, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aaayog had said, "COVID-19 vaccination for 12 years old is our goal. These decisions will only be taken after scientific information and scientific decision. We are working on it."

(Image: PTI)