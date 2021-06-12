COVAXIN Announces 9th Publication In 12 Months; Phase-3 Final Analysis Data To Be Out Soon

Bharat Biotech on Saturday shared a complete data of all research studies of COVAXIN, India’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine-- demonstrating its scientific commitment to data generation and data transparency. The complete data for Phase I and II and partial data for Phase III trials of COVAXIN have been thoroughly scrutinized by the regulators in India. In a span of just twelve months, the company has already published as many as nine research studies on the safety and efficacy of COVAXIN in five globally reputed peer-reviewed journals.

Taking to Twitter Bharat Biotech said, "We are proud to announce our 9th publication today! 12 MONTHS - 9 PUBLICATIONS. Our humble response to “Where is your data?”… Our publications do the talking!".

Ninth publication reveals that:

The first and only product to have published any data from human clinical trials in India.

The only product to have any data on emerging variants.

The first and only COVID-19 vaccine to have efficacy data in Indian populations.

Company's scientific commitment stands firmly with the:

Data Generation

Data Transparency

Peer-reviewed Publications

During vaccine development, the preclinical studies involved the testing of vaccine candidates in laboratory animals. Bharat Biotech completed three preclinical studies, which are published in Cell Press, a peer-reviewed journal. The studies on COVAXIN’s Phase I (done to assess a vaccine’s safety, immune response and to determine the right dosage), and Phase II clinical trial (carried out to assess the safety and the ability of the vaccine to generate an immune response) are published by the peer-reviewed journal, The Lancet - Infectious Diseases.

The full data from studies on COVAXIN’s neutralization of variants are already published at bioRxiv, Clinical Infectious Diseases, and Journal of Travel Medicine. The study on the neutralization of Beta and Delta variants (B.1.351 and B.1.617.2 respectively) and the study on B1.1.28 variant, at Journal of Travel Medicine, while the studies on B.1.617 variant and Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) are published at Clinical Infectious Disease, and Journal of Travel Medicine respectively.

Phase-3 final analysis soon

The published studies are widely cited for the rigour and breadth that Bharat Biotech brings to its clinical trials. Currently, data from both efficacy and safety follow-up of COVAXIN’s Phase III trial is being analyzed and compiled. Upholding its uncompromising commitment to integrity, the company will make Phase III trials data from the final analysis public soon. Final analysis requires efficacy and 2 months of safety follow-up data on all the subjects as it is mandated by CDSCO and USFDA. The final analysis will be first submitted to CDSCO, followed by submissions to peer-reviewed journals and media dissemination.

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI/@BharatBiotech-Twitter)