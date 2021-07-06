COVAXIN Booster Dose In Scientific Ideation Stage, Efficacy Not Known Yet: ICMR DG

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) DG Dr Balram Bhargava on Tuesday revealed that the COVAXIN booster is currently in the scientific ideation stage and therefore its efficacy is not known yet. In April this year, Bharat Biotech chairperson Dr. Krishna Ella in an exclusive interview with Republic TV had shed light on the possibility of providing citizens with a COVAXIN booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine to further strengthen the immunity against the Coronavirus. Dr. Ella had said that there might be a need for a booster dose of the vaccines going ahead as it might provide long-term immunity against the virus.

It's in scientific ideation stage, efficacy not known yet: ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava on Covaxin booster dose availability. pic.twitter.com/51SBUYeQKN — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

Will COVAXIN booster shot be required?

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Dr. Krishna Ella had said, "In the phase 2 trial people who have been vaccinated, the 370 people who got vaccinated there is no placebo in phase 2 data, not even one got COVID. Now, we are taking those people and giving them a booster dose and see that if we give a booster dose will they be protected for the next year. My gut feeling is that a booster dose will be required. Certainly, if you give a booster dose it might give a long term immunity."

ICMR on viral hill station photo

During the media briefing on Tuesday, ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava also expressed his concern over the recent viral picture of crowded hill stations and with people rushing to places like Manali, Kullu, Shimla, and Dharamsala following the relaxation in COVID-19 guidelines. "Pictures (from hill stations) are frightening. People must comply with COVID-appropriate behaviour," said Dr Balram Bhargava.

Pictures (from hill stations) are frightening. People must comply with COVID-appropriate behaviour: Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR pic.twitter.com/QI1Uie29UP — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

The huge inflow of tourists into Himachal Pradesh can be attributed to the government's decision to ease COVID-19 curbs on June 14. As per the COVID guidelines, an RT-PCR test report is no more required to enter the state. The intra-state movement has been allowed, but with 50% capacity. COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is to be followed in the state. However, in the viral picture people violating social distancing and some can also be seen without masks.

Phase-III results: COVAXIN Clocks 77.8% In Overall Efficacy

Bharat Biotech on Friday, July 2, published COVAXIN's phase-3 trial data. Clocking an overall efficacy of 77.8%, COVAXIN is 93.4% efficacious against severe symptomatic cases, 78% effective against mild and moderate cases and 63% effective on asymptomatic cases. The vaccine has also shown 65.2% efficacy against the Delta variant of COVID-19 with the vaccine being well tolerated with no clinically or statistically significant differences in serious adverse events. COVAXIN has been tested on 25,800 volunteers across 25 trial sites on subjects ages 18-98 years - India's largest efficacy trial.

