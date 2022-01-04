Covaxin, Covishield Mixing Found To Be Four Times Effective Against COVID-19: Study

In a significant update, mixing of COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield as first and second doses or vice versa were found to be four times effective, a study by AIG Hospitals along with a team of researchers from the Asian Healthcare Foundation has said.

Conducted to determine the safety profile of mixing the two vaccines, the most important finding of the study was that the Spike-protein neutralizing antibodies found in the mixed vaccine groups were importantly higher than the same-vaccine groups, D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals said.

What are Spike-protein neutralising antibodies?

Spike-protein neutralising antibodies kill the virus and reduce the overall infectivity.

"We found that when the first and second dose are of different vaccines, the Spike-protein antibody response is four times higher compared to two-dose of same vaccine," Dr. Reddy who is also among the researchers involved in the study said.

Importance of mixing vaccines study amid third dose decision

As per Dr Reddy, the findings are particularly important when considering administering third booster dose aiming to elicit a robust antibody response and help in killing the virus. Dr Reddy further added that mixed doses can certainly boost these Spike-protein neutralising antibodies and will enhance the vaccines' effectiveness even against the new Omicron variant.

Will India consider mixing vaccine doses?

The AIG Hospital's study documents have been shared with the ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research) to be considered as a reference study while deciding on the Prevention doses starting January 10.

The results of the latest finding were determined after a total of 330 healthy volunteers who were not vaccinated and had no history of COVID-19 infection were selected and screened for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. Out of 330, 44 participants were found to be seronegative, as they didn't have COVID-19 related antibodies.

"One of the incidental findings of the study is the seropositivity among the population. Eighty-seven per cent of participants who didn't get vaccinated and never tested positive for COVID had COVID-19 related antibodies. This means our population might have developed significant antibodies against the COVID because of the huge Delta wave that we endured," Dr.Reddy further asserted.

The release concluded with a reminder of the third COVID-19 wave of Omicron variant, which might have milder consequences than the previous Delta variant with less hospitalization, but a large section of the population still getting affected.

(With inputs from PTI)