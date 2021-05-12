COVAXIN For Children? Top Medical Experts Answer FAQs On COVID Vaccines For Kids

As the second wave of COVID-19 grips the country with a dangerously alarming rise in COVID-19 infections affecting the youngsters as well, apprehensions have been raised about its impact on children and what can be done to protect them against the virulent wave as a third wave is also predicted to arrive this year. As a lot remains unknown to the masses about the impact of COVID-19 in children, Republic Media Network posed some of the common questions to leading experts and medical practitioners: Dr. Ishwar Gilada - Consultant Of Infectious Disease, Secretary General Of Organised Medicine Academic Guild; Dr. Sankalp Dudeja - MD Pediatrics, DM Neonatology, Consultant Neonatologist & Pediatrician, Sitaram Bhartia Institute; Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal - Paediatric Surgeon, Distinguish Professor of Child Surgery at Banaras Hindu University’s Institute of Medical Science & President of National Academy of Medical Sciences of India.

Q1. What is the difference between Covaxin & Pfizer jabs? How safe are they for children? Dr. Ishwar Gilada answers:

"Pfizer is an mRNA based vaccine which has to be stored at -70 degrees celsius. It is available in US and some countries which have that storage capacity. Currently, in India, we don't have the capacity to store them. They (Pfizer) have done trials for 12-18 age group hence it has been approved there. Covaxin is an adeno based vaccine, used in India and elsewhere. They are going to do trials for age-group 2-18 years. Trials are of three types - Phase 1 is only for safety, phase 2 is for efficacy, third one is for reactogenicity. They (Covaxin) are not going to do phase-I, but phase-II and III will be done. To do vaccination trials in young children is not something new."

Q2. What should be the point of concern in inoculating kids? Dr. Sankalp Dudeja answers:

"As of now, there is no point of concern as the vaccine has been found to be safe and efficacious in adults. Just that we don't have data. These trials in children will be done to generate data for safety and efficacy in children. Once we have data we can use it in children. But there is no point of concern as such in inoculating children."

Q3. Will children face similar side effects as adults? Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal answers:

"Side effects are bound to be there in children as well. However, the side effects will not be serious. And we have found that the Indian vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield are good enough, only the trials on children are needed now."

Q4. Would the risks outweigh the benefits of vaccinating kids? Dr. Ishwar Gilada answers:

"If you look at the phases of COVID - In the first wave was amongst elderly people and 45+ with comorbidities. In the second phase, we saw a lot of youngsters getting affected. We can expect the third wave to be in children as most of the elderly population and youngsters will be vaccinated by then. So it is justified to have trials on children so they can also be vaccinated before the third wave hits. However, I would like to suggest that vaccine dose can be reduced for children. They should do two different trials, one with full dose and the other one in half dose. For Covishield trials, by mistake, they did one dose trials for some people in the UK and they found that the results were much better than those who were given two doses. Even half dosage in adults work means it should work in children too."

Q5. Once the trials commence, what is the expected time period for approval? How soon can we expect children to get inoculated? Dr. Sankalp Dudeja answers:

"We have seen a drift in the age group of COVID-19 patients from elderly in the first wave to young adults getting affected in second wave. It is feared that the next wave will affect children and hence trials are need of the hour. We need to understand these are just trials. We don't know if the vaccines will turn out to be safe and efficacious for children. We don't know how fast the trials will proceed as it depends on how many children enrol for the trials and what is the data. Sometimes the trials data is inconclusive to come to any conclusion, so it is difficult to say at this point whether how soon the vaccine will get approved for children."

Q6. Would it be safe for schools to reopen if children are inoculated? Dr. Ishwar Gilada answers:

"Most parents would be more than willing and there will not be much vaccine hesitancy as we saw in adults. Once children are vaccinated and the two doses are done, schools can reopen after two weeks."

Q7. If vaccinated at the earliest, can India mitigate the impending third wave? Dr. Ishwar Gilada answers:

"Third-wave is inevitable. But the kind of cases we saw in the second wave, will be much less in the third wave if we can handle the second wave properly. Third-wave could well be four to five months from now. The kind of discussion happening administrative, medical and social level, I am sure the Centre and the state governments will come out with some solution. People will get vaccine from all over the world. Europe and the US have access to vaccines, they have procured two to three times more vaccines than their population, they will start exporting to countries like India. Because India has been helpful to other countries and no country is safe till every country in the world gets vaccinated."



Q8. Would vaccination ensure complete immunisation in children? Sankalp Dudeja answers:

"One has to understand no vaccine is 100% efficacious. Not just for COVID, but it is true for all other vaccines in children. In adults, it has been seen that vaccine protect adults from severe COVID. It hasn't protected against COVID infection. So vaccinated individuals have got infection but it wasn't severe. Most likely the results should be similar in children. But as I said earlier, data is needed and trials are required for the same. I would request everyone to kindly enrol their children for trials so that the trials proceed faster."

Q9. Will dosages be the same for kids as they are for those over 18 years? Sankalp Dudeja answers:

"Interval between two does is - six to eight weeks for Covishield and four weeks for Covaxin. The interval is going to be the same. The doses could be lesser or the same. They should see in the trials if a lesser dose is effective or not."