Covaxin For Kids: Doctors Welcome SEC's Nod, Call It Crucial In Reducing Covid Spread

In a big win for India, the Subject Experts Committee (SEC) on Tuesday recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged 2-18 years. Doctors across the country have welcomed the expert panel's decision but pointed the fact that the vaccine is not accepted globally.

Dr Akshay Budhraja, senior consultant, pulmonology, Aakash Healthcare, said that inoculating children will be a key in minimising COVID transmission. "We need to achieve herd immunity and decrease the risk of further waves," he said. Vaccinating children will give a significant boost to the reopening of schools, colleges, coaching centres and sports centres, the pulmonologist said.

Dr Gauri Agarwal, founder of Seeds of innocence, called it a big step towards beating the pandemic. "However, according to the principal investigator of Covaxin trials on children, the vaccine safety and immunogenicity results are awaited. It is important to establish the efficacy of the vaccine by the time it is approved for administration," she said.

Agarwal added that efforts must be taken to establish the efficacy of Covaxin globally so that kids are not subjected to restrictive measures while travelling abroad.

'Priority should be children aged above 12, those with comorbidities'

Dr Rahul Nagpal of Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, also echoed Dr Gauri Agarwal's view of vaccines being accepted globally. However, he said that if the vaccination starts, the priority should be those aged above 12 years of age and children with co-morbid conditions. "But at the same time, let us not forget that WHO has still not approved Covaxin. A section of people would have a hesitancy to take the vaccine since they would not be able to travel abroad with their children," he said.

Former ICMR chief Raman Gangakhedkar, speaking to Republic Media Network, called it a big day for Indian science and said that the vaccine will be available for available to the group (Children) who are more prone to the virus than adults. IMA head Dr JA Jayalal also welcomed the arrival of vaccination for kids.

Expert panel recommends Covaxin for kids

An expert panel gave the thumbs up to Covaxin for inoculating children between the ages of two and 18. The Bharat biotech, in a statement, said that its vaccine data reviewed by SEC and India's regulatory body for pharmaceuticals have provided positive recommendations. "We now await further regulatory approvals from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) prior to product launch and market availability of COVAXIN for Children," it said.

(With PTI inputs)