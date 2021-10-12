Covaxin For Kids: How Many Doses Are Required? Everything You Need To Know

In a massive development, the Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 granted emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' for children in the age group of 2-18 years on Tuesday. The Hyderabad-based company had completed Phase 2/3 trials of Covaxin for use in the pediatric population on September 21. The trials were conducted on over 1000 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna, and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur, according to MD Dr Krishna Ella.

The pharma giant had submitted the trial data to the Drugs and Comptroller General of India (DCGI) in early October. After a detailed analysis, Covaxin was granted emergency approval for use in children between 2-18 years today. With this, the 'Made in India' jab is the first COVID-19 vaccine in the country that would cater to inoculating children. Its approval comes as a major boost to the nation's COVID-19 vaccination drive. Here's everything you need to know about the approval of Covaxin for kids.

How were Pediatric Covaxin trials conducted?

On May 13, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had given nod to phase-2/3 trials on children ageing 2-18-year-olds.On June 3, 2021, Bharat Biotech started its phase-2 trials of Covaxin at Patna's AIIMS hospital in Bihar. The trial took place on 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna, and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur with two doses administered at an interval of 28 days. The first group examined was between 12-18 years, the second group was between 6-12 years and the third age group was between 2-6 years.

What are the results of the Covaxin trials?

According to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) professor Dr Sanjay Rai, the trials have confirmed the safety and immunogenicity of the indigenous COVID vaccine. Covaxin reportedly shows the same efficacy on children as it does on adults, although exact numbers of its efficacy on children are yet to be released by Bharat Biotech. Covaxin has overall efficacy of 77.8% against COVID and 65.2 percent protection against the new Delta variant.

How many doses of Covaxin are required for kids?

Like most vaccines for adults, the pediatric population would also be administered Covaxin in two doses. During the three-phase trials of children aged 2-6 yrs, 6-12 yrs, and 12-18 yrs, Covaxin was administered in two doses.

When can children get the COVID vaccine jab?

On October 3, the chairperson of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI), Dr NK Arora had shed some light on the vaccination drive for kids. He had stated that children with comorbidities, irrespective of the severity, would be prioritized. In addition, he mentioned that arrangements are being made available and accessible within districts so that children do not have to travel for immunization against contagions of SARS-CoV-2. With the approval of Covaxin for kids, the innovation drive catering to the pediatric population is also expected to begin soon.

