Covaxin For Kids: Medical Experts Back SEC's Move, Assert 'vaccine Is Safe And Effective'

In a major development to Coronavirus vaccination in India, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 has approved emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of 2-18 years. While an AIIMS professor had claimed that as per the results of the latest trials, the safety and immunogenicity of India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin - are almost the same in children as adults above 18 years of age. Experts exclusively spoke to Republic TV on the importance of vaccinating children aged 2-18 years old to curb COVID infections.

Hailing the achievement of Indian science in working vigorously towards the safety of the country, Former ICMR scientist, Raman Gangakhedkar, said, "Big day in Indian science as a COVID vaccine will be available for children who are more prone to the viral infection than adult."

IMA president Dr J A Jayalal and Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the Maharashtra COVID task force congratulated Bharat Biotech and the Centre for introducing the vaccine at the time when some of the developed countries had also started vaccinating the children.

Experts advise parents over COVID-19 vaccination

Explaining the impact of COVID on children health, Nephron Group Chairman, Dr Sanjeev Bagai, said, "Children are at higher risk of being infected with Coronavirus. The virus will have a severe effect on the child's health post-COVID recovery too. This is mostly observed as they are unvaccinated."

He added, "There will be no adverse side-effects in children who receive the Covaxin jab."

While further assuring the parents to get their children vaccinated, Dr J Raj Kumar stated, "There won't be any adverse side effects as the content of the Covaxin is pure unlike earlier times when people refused to get vaccinated considering its side effects".

He added, "Parents shouldn't consider the time taken to discover a vaccine. Though a vaccine is manufactured in such a short span of time, it's been tested and trailed as per the guidelines."

Earlier, the chairperson of the National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI), Dr NK Arora, had mentioned that arrangements are being made available and accessible within districts so that children do not have to travel for immunisation against the deadly Coronavirus infections.

(Image: PTI)