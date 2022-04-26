Covaxin Gets DCGI Nod For Restricted Emergency Use In Children Aged 6-12 Years

In a massive development on Tuesday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use in children between the age of 6 to 12 years. This is perceived as a big moment in the country's COVID-19 inoculation drive as it will benefit school-going children. As of now, the vaccination drive is limited to persons aged 12 and above. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Nephron Clinic chairman Dr. Sanjeev Bagai affirmed that this will help India achieve the herd immunity.

Dr. Sanjeev Bagai remarked, "It is another platform which we have for the children. The children protection is extremely important because so far, they are the most vulnerable and in this age group, below the age of 10-12 are completely unvaccinated. So, to have a good robust platform is extremely good. Children carry the same viral load, they have the same level of infection. And they can transmit as much as adults. So to give them the added protection is important to ultimately gain that level of community-acquired immunity in which we are a little safer."

When asked about the timeline for the rollout for the vaccination of children aged 6-12, he opined, "I think any platform being rolled out in any age group specifically I think would take a couple of weeks at least. But I think sooner we start the better. We will get a little bit of breather in the summer break in which we can push the vaccination rate because children will be off from school at that time."

COVID-19 vaccination in India

The country's vaccine drive against COVID-19 commenced on 16th January, 2021, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. This was opened up to frontline workers on 2nd February while those aged above 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities became eligible for vaccination from March 1. While everyone aged above 45 could get vaccinated from April 1, all adults were added to the vaccination coverage category on May 1. In a huge achievement, India completed administering one crore coronavirus vaccine doses on October 21.

From January 3, the vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 has commenced and India has already crossed the one crore dose mark in this category. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, Corbevax and Covovax. A total of 1,00,10,97,348 citizens have been inoculated whereas 85,23,56,087 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.