With the world looking towards vaccines as shields against the evolving variants of the coronavirus, reports suggest that India’s indigenously developed vaccine against COVID, Covaxin, will be efficient enough to tackle the highly mutated ‘Omicron’ variant.

Covaxin likely to be more efficient than other vaccines against Omicron variant: Reports

Besides, as per officials, the Covaxin is likely to be more effective against the B.1.1.529 variant, as compared to other genetically modified vaccines (mRNA & DNA) based and viral vector vaccines (adenoviral vaccines).

As per a report by the Hindu BusinessLine, the ICMR official had claimed that since the Covaxin is made by the conventional way, using the whole inactivated viruses, it can cover the entire virus and therefore it is expected to be more efficient against the new highly mutated variant as compared to other vaccines.

The official further added that the vaccine was effective against all previous variants including, Alpha, Beta, Kappa and Delta, therefore, it is expected to be efficient against this one as well.

The ICMR official also told Hindu BusinessLine that the vaccine will be tested against the new variant as soon as they get the samples of the variants. The efficacy test of the vaccine will be conducted at the National Institute of Virology, the official informed as per the report. He further asserted the need to be alert and watchful against it till all the tests are conducted.

The report also cited Kedar Toraskar of Wockhardt Hospital, who had backed the claims and explained, that Covaxin developed by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and the National Institute of Virology, is an inactivated vaccine that covers the whole strain of the virus and not just one part, however, other vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna, which are mRNA based vaccines only cover the spike protein, even adenovirus vaccines like Sputnik and AstraZeneca only cover specific parts of the virus, thus they must not be as efficient as Covaxin.



The doubts on the efficacy of vaccines are rising against 'Omicron', as the newly detected variant has multiple mutations and it had already spread across 29 countries within three weeks of discovery, rising doubts about it being 'highly transmissible.' Though the World Health Organization has sounded an alarm against the ‘variant of concern,’ they are still evaluating the effects of the vaccines against the variant.

Image: Shutterstock