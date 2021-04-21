'Covaxin Neutralises Against Multiple Variants Of COVID-19 And Double Mutant Strain': ICMR

As India ramps up its vaccination drive, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in its study found that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin neutralises against multiple variants of the Coronavirus. In addition, the ICMR has also informed that the COVID-19 vaccine also works effectively and neutralises the novel double mutant strain. As daily cases rise in the country, there have been growing demands by the states for vaccine supply.

According to the study, Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine successfully demonstrated its ability to neutralise the UK and Brazil variants of the COVID-19. In addition, it also countered the double mutant strains that are found in India and several other countries. Meanwhile, interacting with Republic TV, the ICMR officials have stated that the study was a 'good move'. Following this development, the ICMR is undertaking more studies and research pertaining to the Covaxin and SARS-CoV-2, the official added. Moreover, the ICMR is also expected more results and stated an announcement related to it will be made on Wednesday at 4 pm.

These crucial development come even as Congress had earlier expressed doubt over Covaxin's efficacy. Earlier in January, Congress leader Manish Tewari had questioned the emergency use approval given to the indigenously developed vaccine. He had remarked that the vaccine was approved without the mandatory Phase 3 trials. Moreover, he also asked why no government functionary stepped ahead to get vaccinated. In addition, he had also stated that several doctors have raised questions over the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.

Bharat Biotech to ramp up Covaxin production

In a bid to boost vaccination campaign across the world, Bharat Biotech on April 20 announced a capacity expansion of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin. The move has been implemented in several facilities across Hyderabad and Bengaluru with an aim to develop approximately 700 million doses in a year, making it 'one of the largest production capacities for Inactivated viral vaccines worldwide'.