Covaxin Neutralises Both Alpha & Delta Variants Of COVID-19: Top US Medical Research Body

In a ringing endorsement of Covaxin, the top medical research agency of the US stated that India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine effectively neutralizes both the Alpha (B.1.1.7) and Delta (B.1.617) variants. This assumes significance at a juncture when it is yet to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and the WHO. A component of the US Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has revealed that an adjuvant developed with its funding has contributed to the "success" of Covaxin.

Adjuvants are substances formulated as part of a vaccine to boost immune responses and enhance a vaccine's effectiveness. Alhydroxiquim-II, the adjuvant used in Covaxin was discovered by biotech company ViroVax LLC of Kansas with support from the NIAID, which is a part of the NIH. This adjuvant does not circulate throughout the body thereby preventive widespread inflammation and undesirable side effects.

Having signed a license agreement to use Alhydroxiquim-II in their vaccine candidates, Bharat Biotech scaled up its production after conducting extensive safety studies. The NIH quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID as saying, "Ending a global pandemic requires a global response". He added, "I am pleased that a novel vaccine adjuvant developed in the United States with NIAID support is part of an efficacious COVID-19 vaccine available to people in India".

News: Adjuvant developed with NIH funding enhances efficacy of India’s COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/iFLxvTvbG1 — NIH (@NIH) June 29, 2021

COVAXIN shows overall 78% efficacy

COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV. It has shown overall 78% efficacy and 100% efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease as per interim results from Phase 3 trials. Bharat Biotech stated that the second interim analysis suggests a reduction in hospitalization cases and decreased transmission in recipients of this vaccine. Moreover, the efficacy against asymptomatic novel coronavirus infection was 70%.

In a statement on April 21, Bharat Biotech stated, "The second interim analysis is based on accruing more than 87 symptomatic cases of covid-19. Due to the recent surge in cases, 127 symptomatic cases were recorded, resulting in a point estimate of vaccine efficacy of 78% against mild, moderate, and severe COVID-19 disease. The efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease was 100% with an impact on reduction in hospitalizations."

While the phase 3 trials entailed 25,800 participants between 18-98 years of age including 10% over the age of 60, the analysis was conducted 14 days after administering the second dose of the vaccine. At present, the final efficacy results have been submitted to the Drug Controller of India. A total of 27,04,00,125 persons have been inoculated in India whereas 5,72,94,947 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.