'COVAXIN Not Rushed Due To Political Pressure': Centre & Bharat Biotech Bust Fake News

On Thursday, both the Centre as well as Bharat Biotech flatly denied that there was political pressure to expedite the development of COVAXIN, India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. They were responding to media reports which suggested that the vaccine was hastily approved despite discrepancies in the number of clinical trial participants and changes to the trial protocols. They also questioned the lack of transparency about the documents pertaining to the deal between the ICMR and Bharat Biotech and the phase-wise protocols.

In response, the Union government asserted that these media reports are completely "misleading, fallacious and ill-informed". It stressed, "It is clarified that Government of India and the national regulator i.e. CDSCO have followed a scientific approach and prescribed norms in approving COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use authorization. The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of CDSCO met on 1st and 2nd January 2021 and after due deliberations made recommendations in respect of proposal for Restricted Emergency Approval of COVID-19 virus vaccine of M/s Bharat Biotech".

It added, "The SEC’s approval for commencement of phase 3 clinical trial of proposed dose of Covaxin was based on scientific data presented by M/s Bharat Biotech and established practices in this regard. Moreover, the purported ‘unscientific changes’ in clinical trials of Covaxin, as claimed in the news reports, were made after submission made by M/s Bharat Biotech in CDSCO, compliance of due process in CDSCO and with approval from the DGCI". The Centre highlighted that the SEC consists of experts pulmonology, immunology, microbiology, pharmacology, paediatrics, internal medicine, etc."

Bharat Biotech condemns campaign

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech issued a statement slamming the attempt to discredit COVAXIN. It observed, "We condemn the targeted narrative against COVAXIN put forth by a select few individuals and groups who have no expertise in vaccines or vaccinology. It is well known that they helped perpetuate misinformation and fake news throughout the pandemic. They are unable to comprehend global product development and licensure processes. There was no external pressure to accelerate development of COVAXIN".

It also pointed out that COVAXIN was evaluated by 20 pre-clinical studies including 3 challenge trials and 9 human clinical studies and its data has been published in over 20 publications. The firm clarified, "The decision to proceed to phase III trials was taken based on data from phase I studies and results from successful animal challenge trials. The phase II studies were designed to determine if the lower dose of 3 mcg would be effective, instead of the 6 mcg dose, which would have doubled our manufacturing capacity. In the interest of public health, it was decided to proceed with the 6 mcg dose for phase III clinical trials".

Maintaining that the efforts to discredit its work won't deter it, it stated, "Vaccines against ebola and monkeypox were approved by stringent regulatory agencies in developed countries based on phase I and II clinical data only and without phase III data. If such an approval was given by regulators in India, there would be an uproar, but the same people and organizations remain silent, demonstrating their hypocrisy". Furthermore, it emphasised that COVAXIN has demonstrated an excellent safety record with minimal adverse events despite several hundred million doses being administered across the world.

Covaxin's high efficacy

Covaxin is a Whole Virion Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV). While the phase 3 trials entailed 25,800 participants between 18-98 years of age including 10% over the age of 60, the analysis was conducted 14 days after administering the second dose of the vaccine. It has shown overall 77.8% efficacy and 93.4% efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease as per the final results.

On the other hand, efficacy data demonstrates 63.6% protection against asymptomatic COVID-19 disease. Most importantly, it has proven to neutralise variants such as B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.617 (Kappa), B.1.351 (Beta) and B.1.617.2 (Delta). The Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, Mumbai; Indian Immunologicals Limited in Hyderabad and Ankleshwar, Bharat Immunologicals Biologicals Limited in Bulandshahr and the Biovet facility in Bengaluru have also been permitted to produce Covaxin.