'Covaxin Phase-3 Trial Data To Be Published In 7-8 Days,' Says Central COVID Taskforce

In a significant announcement, Centre's COVID task force chief Dr. VK Paul said on Friday, that phase-3 trial data of Bharat Biotech (BBL)'s Covaxin will be released in 7-8 days. He added that Centre has much data on safety and phase-3 trials of Covaxin and hence was safe for usage. Paul also reassured that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s rejection of Covaxin's emergency approval will not affect India's vaccine rollout.

Centre: Covaxin Phase-3 trial data out in 7-8 days

We expect that our manufacturers will be able to comply with it. It has no impact on our own program. Our regulator has approved it.We have so much data on safety & phase 3 trial. I'm being told that publication of their phase 3 trial will be done sometime in 7-8 days: Dr VK Paul — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

On Thursday, Bharat Biotech said it will publish the data in July, and following that the company will be applying for the full licensure for Covaxin. In a press release, the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer said, "It is critical to understand, and further emphasise the Phase-3 data will first be submitted to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), followed by peer-reviewed journals, with a timeline of 3 months for publication, and as communicated earlier Covaxin phase 3 results full trial data will be made public during July. Once data from the final analysis of phase III studies are available, Bharat Biotech will apply for full licensure for Covaxin."

Moreover, BBL informed that Covaxin will even undergo phase-4 trials to check the real-world effectiveness of the vaccines to meet every rigorous scientific standard for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization. Centre has capped vaccine prices at Covishield Rs 780 per dose, Covaxin Rs 1,410 and Sputnik V Rs 1,145, while vaccines will be provided free of cost at govt centres from June 21. While Covaxin is supplied to Centre at Rs 150, it is supplied to private hospitals at Rs 1200. India has ordered an additional 19 crore Covaxin doses till September 2021.

The COVAXIN journey

In March, Bharat Biotech said that its COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin - a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine - has shown an interim clinical efficacy of 81% in its Phase 3 trials. The phase 3 trials involved 25,800 subjects and is the largest ever trial conducted in India. COVAXIN has been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the DGCI in January 3. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan explained that COVAXIN is more likely to work against newer variants like N501Y Variant (UK variant) and the recent double mutation (Indian variant). The participants enrolled were between the age of 18-98 years old including 2,433 over the age of 60 and 4,500 with comorbidities. Amid heavy politicisation, Centre roped in several PSUs to produce Covaxin and approved an advance payment of Rs 1500 crores to BBL to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production.