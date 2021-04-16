Covaxin Project To Take 1 Year Says Haffkine Institute MD As Govt Allows It To Manufacture

As COVID-19 cases are rising exponentially across India, the central government has given a go-ahead to the Maharashtra state government's request to allow Mumbai-based Haffkine Institute to manufacture Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 Covaxin vaccine. However, Haffkine Institute's MD Dr. Sandeep Rathore has said that it will take at least 1 year before the COVID vaccine will go to production.

Talking to Republic TV, Haffkine Institute MD Dr. Sandeep Rathore said, "Haffkine Biopharma co-operation has very long experience of manufacturing of vaccines. We do manufacture polio vaccines, various anti-sera, anti-toxins, and in the month of January, we had submitted a proposal under COVID Suraksha Yojana to the government of India especially to the department of biotechnology for the manufacturing of Covaxin with the help of Bharat N Biotech and ICMR. We are in the process of implementing the project."

"The project period is for one year. It involves the erection of BSL (Bio Safety Level) 3 facility construction as well as there is validation and other regulatory aspects. After completing that we will be able to produce the vaccine," added Dr. Sandeep Rathore

In January, Haffkine had applied to the ICMR for permission to move technology. It had requested permission again in March, saying that if it is denied permission to produce the vaccine, it will be able to 'fill and finish' operations of the Covid vaccine. They had said that they will only fill vaccines in bottles and prepare them for dispatch.

Will try to complete the Covaxin project before 1 year- Haffkine Institute

Speaking more about the Covaxin project, Dr. Sandeep Rathore said, "This project involves the erection of BSL 3 facility which is actually for manufacturing of drugs substance which is required for manufacturing for any vaccine. One year is the project but we will try our level best on a war footing basis that the project gets completed before the time. and we are in the process of that."

During a video conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state chief ministers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had sought permission for Haffkine Institute to produce Covaxin. The Maharashtra government took to their Twitter handle to make the announcement regarding the approval.

(Image Credits: PTI/Representative Image)