Covaxin Trials For Children Begin In AIIMS Delhi, Results Likely To Be Out In 6-8 Months

Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at Centre for Community Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, informed that the screening of children for trials of Covaxin, India's first indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine, among those aged between 2 and 18 started at the AIIMS Delhi on Monday, June 7. Rai said that the beginning of the vaccination drive for children in India will be based on the safety and effectiveness data that will be obtained after 6-8 months of trials.

The trial would involve 525 participants at several locations, including AIIMS (Delhi), AIIMS (Patna), and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur, with two dosages given at 28-day intervals. In India, Covaxin will be the first vaccine designed specifically for inoculating children.

Pediatric trials for Covaxin underway

While speaking to Republic TV, Rai noted, "In these trials, healthy volunteers are taken. Some tests are done for them. After testing, if they are found to be healthy, then they are given the vaccine. The screening and the process of trials have started today in AIIMS Delhi. Whoever is found fit will be vaccinated. The same process is followed for adults as well, there is no difference in the process. There is a slight difference for consent and proceedings."

While talking about the vaccine availability for children, the AIIMS doctor stated, "Follow up will have to be done for 6 to 9 months. The vaccine may not be effective. It can turn out to be very effective. It may not be safe, although it is safe in adults, so there is not much concern about safety in children. So until we monitor it, until there is evidence, we cannot say whether this vaccine is safe or effective for children. Something can be said only after the data comes. The regulatory authority also approves it only after getting data and evidence."

Trials for children aged 2-8

Explaining about the trial phase, he mentioned, "The vaccine is for children above the age of 2, but today's trial has just started in children above the age of 12."

Addressing the parent's concern over the third wave of COVID-19, Dr Rai explained that there is a panic-like atmosphere among the parents across the country. There is an intrinsic basis for the arrival of any wave, on the basis of which we say that there is a probability of its arrival or not, said Rai. On the basis of that, a country prepares precautionary measures. AIIMS doctor explained that the intensity of the new wave mostly depends on the population of any country.

Picture Credit: AP/PTI/Republicworld