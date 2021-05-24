Covaxin Trials For Children Expected To Commence In June, Announces Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech's Business Development and International Advocacy Head Dr. Raches Ella informed about the possible commencement of paediatric trials of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin from June. Dr. Ella was talking at a virtual conference with members of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Hyderabad. The company is also expecting approval from World Health Organization (WHO) for Covaxin by the end of the third or fourth quarter, further informed Dr. Ella.

While responding to a question Dr. Ella said, "I am happy that our hard work is paying off well as the vaccine is working well and saving lives. We have this good feeling when we go back home from work each day. We will be soon ramping up our manufacturing capacity to 700 million doses by the end of this year".

Ramped up vaccine production

Dr. Raches Ella responded to a question by mentioning that the company is planning on ramping up the manufacturing capacity to 700 million doses by the end of this year. Co-developed with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Bharat Biotech executive added that Covaxin's advance purchase order of Rs 1,500 crores has already been put by the Government of India.

The company is also expanding its reach to Gujarat and Bangalore.

"The vaccine is co-developed by us and ICMR. The Government placed an advanced purchase order of Rs 1,500 crores. This will help us to increase our risk appetite. That is why we are expanding to Bangalore and Gujarat," informed Dr. Ella.

License for kids' vaccine in third quarter

While talking about an important and sensitive concern of the citizens and authorities, Dr. Ella positively said that 'Kids' vaccine trials of Bharath Biotech may get the license in the third quarter of this year'.

The discussion continued with the topic of vaccine side-effects on which Bharat Biotech head said that it is natural for the body to react to any injections and if it doesn't then there is something wrong with it. Highlighting vaccine efficiency and safety, he further emphasized on taking vaccines.

Vaccine knowledge

Dr. Ella went on talking about vaccines and answered the question of why people get COVID after first dose by saying that the initial inoculation only gives partial immunity. He further ridiculed social media misinformation regarding vaccines for menstruating and for women who are conceiving. According to Dr. Ella, pregnant and lactating mothers will be allowed to take vaccines after separate clinical trials are done for them.

Herd immunity

Dr. Ella also stated that if maximum people get vaccine then herd immunity can be obtained.

"If the majority of the population are inoculated the virus does not spread and that is when we will achieve herd immunity. When asked about cross-matching of different vaccines he said as of now no mix and match. The studies are on. If proved well, then we can take a call in the future," concluded Dr. Raches.

(Inputs from ANI)