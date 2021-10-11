COVAXIN Trials On Children Show 'similar' Results As On Adults, AIIMS Professor Confirms

In a significant development on the COVID vaccination front, an All India Institute of Medical Sciences professor on October 11 claimed that the latest trials reveal the safety and immunogenicity of the indigenous COVID vaccine, COVAXIN, shows same efficacy on children as it does on adults. Speaking to ANI, Dr Sanjay Rai, who presided over the trials on children, affirmed that the COVID vaccine trial had been conducted on distinct age groups.

COVAXIN shows 'almost same' results in adults & children: AIIMS professor

"COVAXIN's trial was done on three age groups. The first group examined was between 12-18 years, the second group was between 6-12 years and the third age group was between 2-6 years," Dr Rai said.

"At first, we finished the examination of people aged between 12-18 years and then subsequently other groups. COVAXIN's vaccine safety and immunogenicity are almost the same. However, the final results of these trials are awaited. We had already carried out trials on the adult population. For children, we are waiting for the results," added the expert.

Furthermore, Dr Rai stated that globally SARS-CoV-2 is not considered or deemed as a fatal infection amongst children.

"Only a very mild infection is present. In a few children, it is milder than the common cold. Currently, we do not have any justification on whether Zydus Cadila, Bharat Biotech, Pfizer or Moderna, which is the mildest. These vaccines are reducing the severity of the infection but not the infection," Dr Rai added.

'Children with comorbidities will be priority': NTAGI head

On October 3, chairperson of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI), Dr NK Arora, had stated that children with comorbidities, irrespective of the severity, would be prioritised. In addition, he mentioned that arrangements are being made available and accessible within districts so that children do not have to travel for immunisation against contagions of SARS-CoV-2.

"We are going to prioritise COVID-19 vaccination for children with severe comorbidities and comorbidities so that we immediately immunise them and the rest of the children who are healthy can be immunised subsequently," Dr Arora said in an interview with ANI.

COVID vaccine in India

Meanwhile, COVID vaccination coverage crossed 95 crores with the administration of 46,57,679 doses in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare informed. The country reported 18,132 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 215 days.