Covaxin's WHO Approval Likely By September-October; Centre Clarifies Vaccination Deadline

A decision on Covaxin's inclusion in the Emergency Use List will be taken in 2-3 months' time, the Union government informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. As Bharat Biotech had submitted the data required for WHO’s approval on July 9, 2021, the process is expected to get over by September-October. This is in contrast to WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan's assertion on July 9 that a decision regarding Covaxin was likely in the "next 4-6 weeks", i.e August.

The emergency use approval can be a gamechanger amid the COVID-19 crisis as it is likely to encourage countries to import the vaccine, facilitate its manufacturing abroad and ease global travel for those vaccinated with it. Meanwhile, Union MoS Health Bharati Pawar also told the Upper House that Rs.35,000 crore have been budgeted for the implementation of the novel coronavirus vaccination programme for 2021-22. While stressing that no fixed timeline can be indicated for completion of the drive, she added, "it is expected that all beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2021".

Covaxin Phase 3 trial results out

COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV. While the phase 3 trials entailed 25,800 participants between 18-98 years of age including 10% over the age of 60, the analysis was conducted 14 days after administering the second dose of the vaccine. It has shown overall 77.8% efficacy and 93.4% efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease as per the final results.

On the other hand, efficacy data demonstrates 63.6% protection against asymptomatic COVID-19 disease. Most importantly, it has proven to neutralise variants such as B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.617 (Kappa), B.1.351 (Beta) and B.1.617.2 (Delta). Under the aegis of the ‘Mission COVID Suraksha- the Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission’, the Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, Mumbai; Indian Immunologicals Limited, Hyderabad and Bharat Immunologicals Biologicals Limited in Bulandshahr have also been permitted to produce Covaxin.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

Notably, the Centre has declared that those vaccines that have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing) will be granted emergency use approval in India. From June 21 onwards, the Union government has started procuring 75% of the vaccine stock and distributing it to the states free of cost for all adults aged above 18. A total of 32,52,56,989 persons have been inoculated whereas 8,51,92,872 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.